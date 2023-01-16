Black American soldiers Allen Leftridge and Frank Glenn, who served in the US army at the peak of World War II, were shot dead by a white colleague because the duo were spotted chatting up with white female Red Cross workers at a camp in France, newly discovered military records reveal.

In a segregated army, many white American soldiers did not want black men conversing with white women. And the two white soldiers involved in the murders were acquitted in a court-martial and absolved of their actions.

The victims’ families were also frequently subjected to racial discrimination. Leftridge’s widow was denied military benefits because her husband’s death was ruled not in the line of duty “due to his own misconduct”.

Frank Glenn’s death was, however, ruled in the line of duty, archived documents show, and his widow was awarded a “gratuity”.

This forgotten story of racism in the military has been published in Studs Terkel’s oral history, ‘The Good War’, based on an interview by freelance journalist Alfred Duckett.

Duckett was a Black war correspondent who served in Leftridge’s regiment and later worked for Martin Luther King Jr. Duckett later met with Leftridge’s widow, Sarah, and the couple’s daughter.

According to Duckett, the Black soldiers were in charge of watching over German prisoners. Some white US officials, however, were concerned that these Black men would normally interact with white Europeans.

“There was an almost psychotic terror on the part of white commanders that there would be a great deal of association with the white women,” Duckett reported. One white army chaplain, he continued, warned Europeans that Black soldiers had tails.