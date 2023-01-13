WORLD
3 MIN READ
Swedish PM denounces PKK supporters' anti-Türkiye provocations in Stockholm
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the provocation by PKK supporters "irresponsible" and a possible attempt to "sabotage" the country's bid to enter NATO military alliance.
Swedish PM denounces PKK supporters' anti-Türkiye provocations in Stockholm
PM Ulf Kristersson met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 8, 2022 in Ankara, Türkiye in an effort to clinch Turkish approval for his country's bid to join NATO. / AP Archive
January 13, 2023

Sweden's prime minister has interpreted Thursday's PKK terror group provocation in Stockholm as an attempt to "sabotage" the country's NATO membership process. 

In his written statement to the Swedish TV4 channel on Friday, Ulf Kristersson decried the latest provocation that targets Türkiye and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Such a false execution of a country's democratically elected leader is a very serious situation in Sweden, where two of its prominent politicians were assassinated.

PKK/YPG terror supporters on Thursday gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a figure depicting Erdogan by the feet on a pole in front of the building, and shared video footage of the moment on social media. 

READ MORE: Probe launched over provocation in Sweden targeting Turkish president

Dangerous situation

Defining the provocation as "irresponsible" and "sabotage" to Sweden's NATO membership application, Kristersson pointed out that this is a dangerous situation for Sweden's security.

Recommended

In Sweden, former Prime Minister Olof Palme was assassinated in 1986, and Foreign Minister Anna Lindh in 2003.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terror groups, including the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the EU, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG – which also has a presence in Europe, openly sanctioned by several governments – is the terrorist PKK’s Syrian branch.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot