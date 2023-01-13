WORLD
1 MIN READ
Jewish extremists write racist slurs on Armenian church's wall in Jerusalem
The High Presidency Committee of Churches of the Palestinian Authority held the Israeli government responsible for the incident with its “racist-colonial” policies.
Jewish extremists write racist slurs on Armenian church's wall in Jerusalem
The incident is an "inevitable result of hate speech and ugly provocation," the committee said. / AA Archive
January 13, 2023

Jewish extremists have written racist slurs in Hebrew on the wall of the Armenian church in occupied East Jerusalem.

The incident took place late Thursday, the High Presidency Committee of Churches of the Palestinian Authority said.

"The racist attack by fanatical religious settlers, with sinful hands writing the words 'Revenge and death to Arabs, Armenians and Christians' on the walls of the Armenian Patriarchate in occupied Jerusalem, is an inevitable result of hate speech and ugly provocation," the committee said.

Recommended

The committee held the Israeli government responsible for the incident with its “racist-colonial” policies.

READ MORE:The making of the Jewish extremist Meir Kahane

SOURCE:AA
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot