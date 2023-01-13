At least 11 fighters have been killed during clashes in northeast Colombia between dissident former members of the now-demobilised FARC guerrilla movement and National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, the army said.

The fighting over territorial control in Puerto Rondon municipality in Arauca province, near the border with Venezuela, began on Tuesday, the national army said on Thursday.

Soldiers were in the area to restore order and allow residents to return to normal activities, it added in a statement.

President Gustavo Petro has pledged to end the country's nearly six-decade conflict between the government, rebels and crime gangs founded by former paramilitaries, which has killed at least 450,000 people.

