Friday, January 13, 2023

15:38 GMT - EU needs to keep increasing pressure on Russia - von der Leyen

The European Union needs to keep increasing pressure on Russia and supporting Ukraine, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We need to keep increasing the pressure on Russia and we will continue, of course, our unwavering support for Ukraine," she told a news conference.

At the start of Sweden's six-month presidency of the European Union, von der Leyen said that Russia had cut 80 percent of gas supplies to the EU in eight months since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, but that the EU had compensated by diversifying.

13:25 GMT - Italy backs Turkish efforts to resolve Russia-Ukraine war, says foreign minister

Ankara is playing a key role in ongoing work to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war and Italy supports Türkiye's efforts for peace, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said.

"Rome today supports Ankara's negotiating efforts for a solution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," said Tajani, who was in Türkiye as part of a working visit.

"Türkiye plays an important role in starting the negotiation process toward peace thanks to its geostrategic position and relations with all parties," Tajani said, adding that it was critical for efforts to persuade Russia to continue until Moscow is open to talking about the conditions for a ceasefire and then "negotiations over a just peace under Kiev's full ownership."

Asserting that there would be "no peace without justice," the Italian foreign minister said Türkiye, along with other international players, "can certainly make a difference at the diplomatic level."

13:08 GMT - NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity

NATO said it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity ” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory.

The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or AWACS, belong to a fleet of 14 usually based in Germany.

Three of the aircraft will be sent Tuesday to an airbase near Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on a mission expected to last several weeks, the 30-nation alliance said in a statement.

11:05 GMT - Russia claims Soledar under Russian army

Russia's Defense Ministry said that its forces have captured Soledar.

The ministry said Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces, was captured on Thursday night.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities to Russia's claim to have seized the town in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province, one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has illegally annexed.

TRT World is unable to verify Russia’s claim independently.

11:00 GMT - 'What are you fooling around for?'

Russian President Vladimir Putin could not hide his discontent with the country's deputy prime minister at a recent government meeting.

In a video call, Putin asked Denis Manturov on Wednesday if he received a note from his office on a state order to procure aircraft, including helicopters, to which the deputy prime minister confirmed the reception and started speaking about different aspects of the matter.

To each of the Russian president's several attempts to draw Manturov back to why there were no enterprise contracts for this year, Manturov said "everything has been fully drawn up".

Losing his patience, Putin raised his voice and scolded Manturov: "You say everything is ready to go, but there are no contracts! This is what I am telling you!"

Gathering himself again, he added in a calmer voice: "Let's discuss this after the meeting. There is no point in our splitting hairs at this point.

I know no contracts have been signed with the enterprises, the directors told me so. What are you fooling around for?"

He then once again repeated the questions he wanted answers for: "When will the passports be available? When will the contracts be signed? These are the questions I need answers to."

Commenting on the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were currently no serious complaints about Manturov's work, the criticism voiced at the meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was "a normal working process".

10:30 GMT - EU should end its sanctions on Russia: Hungarian PM

Hungary’s prime minister said that the European Union's sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine war are a mistake and should be ended.

Speaking to Hungarian state radio, Viktor Orban said that if the sanctions on Russia are lifted, energy prices and inflation would fall in half.

According to Orban, a political decision must be taken by the EU bloc.

"It is certain that America won the war and Europe lost.

10:20 GMT - Putin ally suggests seizing property of critics

A close ally of Putin suggested confiscating the property of Russians, who have left the country, and who "insult" the state and its armed forces from abroad.