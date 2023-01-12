President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings, a person familiar with the matter has told The Associated Press.

The person did not say when or where the material was found or provide specific details about the level of classification of the documents.

Wednesday's revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that the Department of Justice was reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings” found at the office.

Biden’s attorneys had discovered the documents at the offices of the Penn Biden Center and then immediately called the National Archives about the discovery, the White House said.

