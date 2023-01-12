Sonia Guajajara, an influential Indigenous rights activist and lawmaker, has been sworn in to lead Brazil's Ministry of Indigenous Peoples.

Guajajara was sworn in on Wednesday at the Planalto Palace in capital Brasilia in presence of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, lawmakers and representatives from Brazil's Black and Indigenous movements.

Guajajara, who heads Association of Brazilian Indigenous People, touched upon the significance for being the first-ever Minster of Indigenous Peoples, saying, "If I am here today, it is thanks to the ancestral and spiritual strength of my Guajajara Tentehar people."

"Thanks to the centuries-old resistance of the struggle of the Indigenous peoples of Brazil. Thanks as well to my persistence of never giving up," she said.

Guajajara began working at the age of 10 after leaving home. She is a member of the Amazon Guajajara and was named in Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people in 2022.

Resistance to Bolsonaro's policies

A relentless campaigner for her community, Guajajara resisted former president Jair Bolsonaro's policies that she had described "institutionalised genocide."