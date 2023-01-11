Brazil's capital has prepared for the possibility of more violent demonstrations by people seeking to overturn the presidential election, with local security officials blocking access to buildings trashed four days earlier by a horde of rioters.

A flyer promoting a "mega-protest to retake power" circulated on social media platforms on Wednesday, particularly Telegram, and urged protesters to turn out in two dozen cities, including the capital.

It was unclear how large or violent such demonstrations might shape up to be, but skittish authorities took no chances.

Speaking to journalists in Brasilia, the federal appointee who has assumed control of the capital's security said police were shutting down the main avenue to traffic and limiting pedestrian access with barricades.

They are blocking all access to the square that was the site of Sunday's mayhem, said the official, Ricarado Cappelli.

He said a small area on the avenue has been reserved for peaceful demonstrations, but will be surrounded by police and the national guard and all protesters will be searched upon entry.

"The right to protest freely will always be respected and cannot be confused with terrorism," Cappelli said.

Citing the call to action on social media, a Supreme Court justice ordered local authorities in cities across Brazil to prevent protesters from blocking roads or occupying public spaces and buildings.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes also ordered arrests and fines for people and companies who participate or help with logistics and funding.

READ MORE: Brazil's Lula needs to 'de-radicalise' state institutions to stay in power