The Swiss National Bank has posted an annual loss of $143 billion (132 billion Swiss francs) in 2022, the biggest in its 115-year history.

The provisional figure posted by the bank on Monday came as falling stock and fixed-income markets hit the value of its share and bond portfolio. A strengthening Swiss franc also had a negative impact.

Marking a reverse from a 26 billion franc profit in 2021, teche loss in 2022 is far bigger than the previous record of 23 billion francs chalked up in 2015. It is equivalent to slightly more than the annual GDP of Morocco.

The SNB will release detailed annual figures on March 6.

It made a loss of 131 billion francs from its foreign currency positions - the more than 800 billion francs in stocks and bonds it bought during a long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.

'High reputation helps'