Brazilian authorities have begun investigating the attack on democratic institutions in the capital city in a failed attempt by former president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva week-old government.

Lula has vowed to bring those responsible for the riot to justice.

Security forces regained control of the National Congress building and arrested 300 protesters.

"Investigations are underway until the last member is identified,” the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF) said on Twitter.

Tens of thousands of anti-democratic demonstrators on Sunday invaded the Supreme Court, Congress and the presidential palace and smashed windows, overturned furniture, destroyed art works and stole the country's original 1988 Constitution. Guns were also seized from a presidential security office.

The country's Supreme Court suspended the governor of Brasilia from office for 90 days due to flaws in security in the capital.

Lula, who took office on January 1, said the local militarised police force that reports to Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha, a former Bolsonaro ally, did nothing to stop the advance of the protesters.

"All the people who did this will be found and punished," Lula told reporters from Sao Paulo State.

The assault raised questions among Lula's allies about how public security forces in the capital were so unprepared and easily overwhelmed by rioters who had announced their plans days ahead on social media.