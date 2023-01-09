Monday, January 9, 2023

UK considering giving battle tanks to Ukraine: report

Britain is considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time to help the country fight Russian forces, Sky News reported, citing a Western source.

Discussions have been taking place "for a few weeks" about delivering the British Army's Challenger 2 main battle tank to Ukraine, the reports said.

Iran could be contributing to war crimes in Ukraine - White House

Iran could be contributing to war crimes in Ukraine by providing drones to Russia, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"Their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness which, from our point of view, puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes," Sullivan told reporters.

Russia’s Lukoil sells interest in Italian refinery

Russia's Lukoil has sold its Italian refinery to a consortium of Western private equity and trading firms, the company said, in the first major sale of Russian-held western assets since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

Russian companies identified as close to the government in Moscow have been under pressure by Western governments and other international institutions for their role in the conflict in Ukraine.

Two British voluntary workers missing in Ukraine - police

Ukrainian police said they were looking for two British voluntary workers who had gone missing in east Ukraine, the scene of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

A police statement named the two as Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry and said in a statement they were trying to establish their whereabouts.

The police said the two left the city of Kramatorsk for the town of Soledar on Friday morning and were reported missing on Saturday evening after contact with them was lost. The police statement said they were aged 28 and 48 but gave no details of their voluntary work.

Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners to meet in Türkiye

The Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners will meet in Türkiye this week for talks likely to include the possibility of further exchanges of prisoners of war, news agencies from both countries reported.

Interfax quoted the Russian commissioner, Tatiana Moskalkova, as saying the meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets would take place during an international forum in Türkiye between Thursday and Saturday.

She said there had already been a discussion of the "approximate agenda of our negotiations" but gave no details.

Ukraine's Ukrinform news agency quoted Lubinets as saying the main issue was "the return of our heroes and heroines," a reference to prisoner exchanges.

Bakhmut is ‘holding on’ despite Russian attacks - Zelenskyy