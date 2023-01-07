Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has become House speaker after the chamber convened for a historic 15th vote following a gruelling four-day standoff that has tested American democracy and the GOP majority's ability to govern.

Before the vote late on Friday, McCarthy had flipped 15 conservative holdouts to become supporters, including the chairman of the chamber's Freedom Caucus, leaving him just a few shy of seizing the gavel for the new Congress.

The House gavelled in late in the night, giving time for last-minute negotiations and for absent Republican colleagues time to return to Washington if their votes were needed.

McCarthy declared to reporters that he believed "we'll have the votes to finish this once and for all."

Weakened speaker