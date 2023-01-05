WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 35 killed, 72 wounded in Somalia twin suicide blasts
Armed militant group Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for deadly blasts in Mahas town in central Hiran region.
At least 35 killed, 72 wounded in Somalia twin suicide blasts
At least 651 killed, 867 injured in 2018 and 591 killed, 868 injured in 2019 in terror attacks in Somalia, according to UN estimates. / AA
January 5, 2023

The death toll in Wednesday’s twin suicide attacks in central Somalia has climbed to 35, including both civilians and soldiers, with another 72 people wounded.

Two suicide bombers of the Al Shabab terrorist group targeted two residential buildings in Mahas, a town in Somalia’s Hiran region, early on Wednesday.

The growing casualty count was confirmed on Thursday by Mumin Mohamed Halane, the town’s mayor, whose house was targeted along with the residence of federal parliamentarian Mahamed Abuukar Jacfar.

Halane told Anadolu Agency that his young son suffered serious injuries in the attack and was airlifted to the Somali-Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in the capital Mogadishu.

Other victims include nine members of a single family, he said.

“We have buried more than 30 people. Some of the bodies are beyond recognition,” said Halane.

He said the attackers are believed to have entered Mahas, which lies some 310 kilometers (190 miles) north of Mogadishu, from the bordering region of Galgadud.

Mohamed Ali, a resident of Mahas, told Anadolu Agency that he lost family members and friends in the attack.

Recommended

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life. The explosion was the deadliest I have ever seen,” he said.

Al Shabab has claimed it killed more than 80 people, including senior military officials, and wounded another 130 in the bombings.

This was the Al Qaeda affiliate’s deadliest attack since the beginning of the year, and came as Somali forces, backed by local militias, are carrying out a major offensive against the terror group in the region.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with Al Shabab being one of the main threats.

It has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces since at least 2007, claiming thousands of lives.

The UN has warned of growing instability in the country, with periodic reports last year detailing attacks by Al Shabab and pro-Daesh terror groups.

There were at least 1,518 civilian casualties – 651 killed and 867 injured – in terror attacks in Somalia in 2018, followed by 1,459 – 591 killed and 868 injured – in 2019, according to UN estimates.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people