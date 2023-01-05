South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol had ordered the suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement with North Korea if it again violates the country's borders, local media reported.

Yoon issued the orders during a high-level meeting on Wednesday where the Defense Ministry and senior military officials briefed him on the North Korean drone incursion into South Korean territory last week, Yonhap News Agency reported.

“President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the National Security Office to consider suspending the September 19 military agreement in the event North Korea carries out another provocation violating our territory,” the agency quoted senior presidential secretary for press affairs, Kim Eun-hye, as saying.

He was referring to a 2018 agreement between the two countries, which created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries and no-fly zones above the border.

Drone crises