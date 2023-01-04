WORLD
4 MIN READ
Chief Rabbi slams ultranationalist minister’s visit to Al Aqsa
Israel’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has criticised a visit to the Al Aqsa mosque compound by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, saying the Chief Rabbinate has "long forbidden" visits.
Chief Rabbi slams ultranationalist minister’s visit to Al Aqsa
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Al Aqsa mosque compound on Tuesday. / AFP
January 4, 2023

Israel’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has criticised a visit to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by ultra-nationalist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The visit by Israel’s firebrand National Security Minister on Tuesday has drawn widespread condemnation from across the world, with the Palestinian leadership calling it “an unprecedented provocation”. Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also condemned the visit, which took place just a week after a new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu took office.

“As a minister representing the government of Israel you should be acting according to Chief Rabbinate instructions, which have long forbidden visiting the Temple Mount,” Yosef wrote in a letter to Ben Gvir.

Yosef called on Ben Gvir — who regularly visited the site before becoming a minister — to stop doing so as a government minister “in order not to mislead the public.”

The Chief Rabbinate’s official position is that the site is too holy for Jews to set foot on.

The visit fueled fears of unrest as Palestinian groups threatened to act in response. On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military said a rocket was fired from Gaza into southern Israel, but the projectile fell short and hit in the Hamas-controlled territory.

Ben-Gvir, a settler leader who draws inspiration from a racist rabbi, entered the site on Tuesday flanked by a large contingent of police officers.

Recommended

READ MORE: Why Israel’s Ben-Gvir move to enter Al Aqsa is seen as ‘provocative’

Located in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem, the Al Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. It is known to Jews as the Temple Mount, a holy site believed to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Tensions at the disputed compound have fueled past rounds of violence. A visit by then-opposition leader Ariel Sharon in September 2000 helped spark clashes that became the second Palestinian uprising, or Intifada.

Netanyahu returned to office last week for his sixth term as prime minister, leading the most right-wing government in the country's history. Its goals include expanding West Bank settlements and annexing the occupied territory.

On Monday, the Israeli rights group B’Tselem said 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2004, a period of intense violence that came during a Palestinian uprising. It said nearly 150 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Israeli military has been conducting near-daily raids into Palestinian cities and towns since a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 last spring. A fresh wave of attacks killed at least another nine Israelis in the fall.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Qatar reiterate condemnation of Israeli provocation at Al Aqsa

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people