Top Turkish and Qatari diplomats have condemned Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir move to entered Al Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards in occupied East Jerusalem despite warnings of unrest.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed Tuesday's "raid on Al Aqsa Mosque and recent developments in Syria and Afghanistan," over a phone call on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The two officials also exchanged views on developments in Syria, and also expressed "their mutual concern about the Afghan (Taliban) Caretaker Government's recent ban on women’s access to education and their exclusion from certain areas of work in Afghanistan".

Cavusoglu also "congratulated his counterpart for the successful organization of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar."