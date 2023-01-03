Israeli forces have killed a child in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The health ministry announced, "the death of the child Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad, 15, with a bullet in the chest fired by the occupation soldiers during the aggression on Bethlehem at dawn today."

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported clashes erupted when Israeli forces entered Dheisheh, in the southern occupied West Bank, to search houses.

Ayyad is the third Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year.

Israel's military said rocks and Molotov cocktails were thrown at border police officers during an operation in Bethlehem's Dheisheh refugee camp.

"The forces fired toward Molotov cocktails (sic) hurlers who risked their lives, hits were identified," the army said in a statement.

On Monday two Palestinian men were shot dead in the northern city of Jenin, when clashes broke out as the army demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of killing an Israeli soldier in September.

