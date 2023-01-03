Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Türkiye's Erdogan to speak with Putin, Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to speak with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Wednesday, according to presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin.

Speaking in a televised interview, Kalin said Türkiye is continuing its "intense diplomacy with both sides" amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“Indeed, our relevant ministers, foreign and defence ministers, and other colleagues are keeping talks with their counterparts from both sides," Kalin added.

He also said Türkiye has been the only country to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiation table "meaningfully."

More Russian drone attacks feared after deadly Ukrainian strike

The possibility of new and intensified drone attacks from Russia has been raised after a Ukrainian airstrike killed at least 63 Russian soldiers in the region of Donetsk.

Ukrainian news media reported that Kiev received information that Moscow is "planning a prolonged attack" by Iranian-made drones in retaliation to the incident over the weekend.

For the Russian military, the so-called, Shahed drones from Iran, also known as "exploding drones" are a cheap weapon that can be mobilised in retaliation against Ukraine.

According to reports over the weekend, Ukrainian forces fired rockets from a US-provided HIMARS multiple launch system, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin’s forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.

Russia: US-made military equipment destroyed

US-made HIMARS installations, which reportedly launched shelling into Ukraine’s Donetsk region, have been destroyed in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, according to Russian defence ministry.

It was unclear if it was the exact same multiple rocket launcher that was used in the deadly strike that killed over 63 Russian soldiers over the weekend.

Soldiers' widows group calls on Putin to order major mobilisation for Ukraine war

A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine.

"We ask our President, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, to allow the Russian Army to carry out a large-scale mobilisation," the Soldiers' Widows of Russia group said in a post on Telegram.

"We ask our President, our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, to prohibit the departure of men of military age from Russia. And we have a full moral right to do this: our husbands died protecting these men, but who will protect us if they run away?"

After ordering what Putin cast as a "partial mobilisation" on September 21, Russia's first since World War Two, around 300,000 additional men were drafted, though several hundred thousand more Russian men fled abroad to avoid being called up.

UK’s Sunak promises long-term support to Ukraine after drone attacks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian president can count on Britain for support over the long run following recent drone attacks, according to Sunak's office.

"The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days," the spokesperson said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke.

"The Prime Minister said Ukraine could count on the UK to continue to support it for the long term, as demonstrated by the recent delivery of more than 1000 anti-air missiles."

France’s Macron says Ukraine needs support more than ever

French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed his statement that Ukraine "needs our support more than ever", as he hosted Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Paris, with Sweden having taken over the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Putin orders screening of Ukraine assault documentaries

President Putin has ordered his government to ensure that by February, the screening in cinemas of documentary films dedicated to his assault on Ukraine and the fight against "neo-Nazi" ideology.

Putin ordered the defence ministry to render assistance to Russian filmmakers who will produce documentaries dedicated to "the heroism of the participants of the special military operation", the Kremlin said, using the official term for the military operation.

Criticism of the offensive in Ukraine is now punishable with jail time, while words such as "war" and "invasion" are banned.