WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gun attack on Mexican jail leaves 14 dead
Prosecutors say four people were detained but did not specify if they were inmates or armed assailants.
Gun attack on Mexican jail leaves 14 dead
Details were not available about how the 24 escaped inmates were able to flee. / Reuters Archive
January 1, 2023

Gunmen have attacked a prison in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, leaving 14 people dead and allowing 24 inmates to escape, the Chihuahua state prosecutors' office said.

An unknown number of gunmen aboard armored vehicles took part in the attack on Sunday, and the dead included 10 prison guards and security agents, it said in a statement.

The attack occurred around 7:00 am (1400 GMT) and sparked fighting between inmates within the sprawling state prison, prosecutors said.

Moments before the attack, armed men fired on municipal police along a nearby boulevard, setting off a car chase that ended with the seizure of a vehicle and four men, it added.

Later, assailants in a Hummer fired on another group of security agents outside the prison, it said.

READ MORE: Gun attack on bar kills a dozen in gang-plagued central Mexico

Recommended

Investigation

Prosecutors said fighting within the prison, where inmates from differing criminal bands and drug cartels are housed in separate cellblocks, also left 13 people injured.

Prosecutors said four people were detained but did not specify if they were inmates or armed assailants.

Details were not available about how the 24 escaped inmates were able to flee.

Prosecutors in the city, which is across the border from El Paso, Texas, said they were investigating the motive of the attack.

Ciudad Juarez was the scene of years of violent clashes between the rival Sinaloa and Juarez drug cartels and security forces that left thousands of people dead in the past decade.

READ MORE: Mexico prison fight leaves 16 inmates dead

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people