Greece continues its provocative actions in the region, the Turkish defence chief said, referring to developments in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Although we extend a hand of peace, Greece insists on continuing its provocative actions and rhetoric that constantly increase tensions," National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said during his visit to military posts in the southern Kilis province near the border with Syria, according to a ministry statement issued on Sunday.

"Türkiye's policy is very clear. We call it international law, self-defense, and the rights of our own (Turkish) Cypriot brothers. They still refuse to see it."

Athens wants 40,000 square kilometres (15,444 square miles) of the maritime jurisdiction with the zone that it attributes to the 10-square-kilometre (4-square-mile) island of Meis, which is around 600 kilometers (373 miles) from its mainland and just 2 kilometres (1.24 miles) from the Turkish coast, he said, adding that Ankara would never allow this to happen.

Also, Athens is continuing to arm eastern Aegean islands in violation of international agreements and treaties, Akar added.