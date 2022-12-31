Sunday, January 1, 2023

Western allies must be ready for long-term support to Ukraine: NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told the BBC that military support would ensure the survival of Ukraine as a sovereign country.

"The Ukrainian forces had the momentum for several months, but we also know that Russia has mobilized many more forces, many of them are now training," Stoltenberg said.

"All that indicates that they are prepared to continue the war and also try to potentially launch a new offensive," he added.

Russia-Ukraine war has so far resulted in 17,595 civilian casualties, including 6,826 deaths, and tens of millions are facing "potential danger of death," according to UN figures.

Russian New Year Eve strikes kill 4

The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing three people.

At least one drone had the Russian words "Happy New Year" scrawled on it in red, according to a picture released by Ukrainian authorities.

A new attack killed one person in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and wounded another three, authorities said.

Moscow claimed to have thwarted Kyiv's "terror attacks" on the homeland.

Dozens of drones shot down

Ukraine has shot down 45 Russian drones overnight the country rang in the New Year, the air force said.

Ukraine's air force said in a statement that its air defences destroyed the incoming drones.

Thirteen drones were shot down at the end of 2022 and another 32 in the new year, the statement said.

Ukrainian authorities did not say if some of the drones reached their targets.