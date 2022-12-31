Serbs in Kosovo who had built up barricades during recent tensions have removed them, after the US and EU assured there would be no arrests.

Kosovo police announced that they opened the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings to Serbia and traffic is operating smoothly.

The border crossings had been closed since December 10.

The removal of barricades began late Wednesday after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Serbs to remove barricades erected in northern Kosovo after being assured by the US and EU that there will be no arrests, according to an official.

READ MORE:Kosovo reopens major border crossing with Serbia as standoff eases

The European Union (EU) Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, told local media that the current problem has been solved but tensions remain high and the level of mistrust is higher than ever.

''It is important to not allow the situation to backslide into another crisis, and it is important for the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to start creating an atmosphere conducive to productive discussions on normalisation of relations,'' said Lajcak.

He said Serbia and Kosovo have favorable circumstances to solve issues in 2023 but if the opportunity is missed, the dispute can last decades.

"At the moment we have very favorable circumstances: the attention of the top management in the US and the European Union, and we have very good EU-US cooperation, so this is a real opportunity, sometime until December 2023 or early 2024,” he said.

“If we return to crisis and conflicts, then we can forget about deadlines.”