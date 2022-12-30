Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a car crash in northern India.

Pant, 25, was driving the car that overturned and caught fire after hitting a road divider near Roorkee, his hometown in Uttarakhand state, Ravi Bijaria, a state government spokesman said on Friday.

He was alone in the car at the time of the accident, Bijaria said.

Pant had multiple injuries and was first rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a more advanced facility.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Jay Shah said in a statement.

Pant is undergoing MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and to plan his further treatment, Shah said.

State police officer Ashok Kumar said Pant lost control of the car and was pulled out of the vehicle by local villagers.

Pant’s hometown is nearly 190 kilometres (120 miles) north of New Delhi.

