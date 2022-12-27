The US Supreme Court has ruled that a pandemic-era measure used since 2020 to block hundreds of thousands of migrants from entering the country should remain in place.

The 5-4 court ruling accepted, at least temporarily on Tuesday, a petition from 19 states who said they would be swamped with migrants if the Title 42 policy is lifted and the border opens up.

Under the court's order, the case will be argued in February and the stay will be maintained until the justices decide the case.

"We are deeply disappointed for all the desperate asylum seekers who will continue to suffer because of Title 42, but we will continue fighting to eventually end the policy," said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, which had been arguing to end Title 42's use.

Meanwhile, the White House urged "comprehensive" reforms to the US immigration system after the Supreme Court kept in place a disputed measure used to block migrants and asylum seekers at the tense Mexico border.

"To truly fix our broken immigration system, we need Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform measures," President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a statement.

The limits were put in place under then-president Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Supreme Court's decision comes as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Mexican side of the border, filling shelters and worrying advocates who are scrambling to figure out how to care for them.

'Unlawful restriction'