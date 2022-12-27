The "monster storm" that has killed dozens in the United States over the Christmas weekend continued to inflict misery on New York state and air travellers nationwide, as stories emerged of families trapped for days during the "blizzard of the century."

The number of deaths attributed to the winter storm — most of them in road accidents — rose to at least 50 on Tuesday after officials confirmed another fatality in western New York's Erie County, the epicentre of the crisis.

"Unfortunately, police expects that number to rise," tweeted Byron Brown, mayor of the lakeside county's biggest city Buffalo — which has been paralysed for five days by chest-deep snow banks and power outages and where more snowfall was forecast on Tuesday.

As temperatures plummeted, commuters and some residents fleeing their freezing homes became trapped on highways, unable to be rescued.

The family of one 22-year-old Buffalo resident, Anndel Taylor, said she died in her car after getting stuck on her way home from work.

Emergency responders, who themselves became stuck attempting to rescue her, found her dead 18 hours later, possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning, her family in North Carolina told local TV station WSOC-TV.

One father described being trapped in his vehicle on the streets of Buffalo with his four young children for 11 hours before being rescued, according to The New York Times.

Zila Santiago, 30, said he kept his engine running to provide some warmth and fed his children some juice found in his trunk.

They were finally rescued at dawn by a passing snowplow.

READ MORE:Dozens dead in major US winter storm

State, military police deployed

Meanwhile, state and military police were sent on Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations.

Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York’s second-most populous city.

The National Weather Service predicted that as much as 2.5 to 5 centimetres more snow could fall Tuesday in Erie County, which includes Buffalo and its 275,000 residents.

County Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth Jr. said officials also were somewhat concerned about the potential for flooding later in the week, when the weather is projected to warm and start melting the snow.