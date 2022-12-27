Protesting Serbs in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo have erected new barricades.

Tuesday's move comes hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.

Serbia's defence ministry said in a statement late on Monday that in response to the latest events in the region and its belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, President Aleksandar Vucic had ordered Serbia's army and police to be put on the highest alert.

"There is no reason to panic, but there is reason to be concerned," Serbia's defence minister Milos Vucevic told RTS television late on Monday.

Since December 10, Serbs in northern Kosovo have erected multiple roadblocks in and around Mitrovica and exchanged fire with police after the arrest of a former Serb policeman for allegedly assaulting serving police officers during a previous protest.

Restoring 'freedom of movement'

"Kosovo cannot engage in dialogue with criminal gangs and freedom of movement should be restored. There should not be barricades on any road," the Kosovan government said in a statement on Monday.