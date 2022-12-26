WORLD
3 MIN READ
Serbian army ordered for combat readiness: defence minister
Kosovo broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. But Serbia has not recognised the move and sees its former province as part of its territory.
Serbian army ordered for combat readiness: defence minister
Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have escalated since the detention of former Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic. / AP
December 26, 2022

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has ordered combat readiness for the armed forces and security services at the highest level, said Defense Minister Milos Vucevic.

The aim is to protect the territorial integrity of Serbia, he said on Monday. 

“It raises us to the highest level of action carried out by the Serbian Army, protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia and protecting all citizens of Serbia and preventing terrorism and terror against Serbs wherever they live,” said Vucevic.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said Vucic also ordered security forces within the ministry to be at full combat readiness.

"I have ordered the full combat readiness of all units of the ministry… as soon as they are placed under the command of the Chief of General Staff and occupy the designated positions operational plan," said Gasic.

READ MORE: NATO general says able to secure Kosovo as Serbia tries to deploy troops

Recommended

Serbia-Kosovo tensions

Kosovo, predominantly inhabited by Albanians, broke from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. But Serbia has not recognised the move and sees its former province as part of its territory.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have escalated since the detention of former Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic.

Reacting to Pantic's detention, Kosovo Serbs have been standing guard at barricades they set up at the Jarinje and Bernjak border crossings since December 10.

The European Union, NATO and the US have called for de-escalation and the removal of barricades in northern Kosovo, while Serbia has requested to deploy its army and police based on a UN resolution. 

READ MORE: Why tensions have flared up between Kosovo and Serbia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people