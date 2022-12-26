Families of US soldiers who were killed by Daesh have sued the French company LaFarge, which pleaded guilty earlier this year to paying bribes to the terrorist organisations Daesh and Al Nusra Front to keep a cement plant in Syria operational during the war.

According to the lawsuit brought by the families of three US military personnel killed by Daesh, Lafarge's "economic self-interest" contributed to the killing of civilians and American nationals.

The defendants were aware the "material support" paid to the terror groups "would be used to commit acts of international terrorism", the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit went on to allege that the payments made by the defendants allowed the organisation to grow from a small militia during the 2010s "into a brutal terroristic behemoth with the capability and intent to kill Americans".

"Defendants aided and abetted ISIS's (Daesh) and ANF's (Al Nusra Front) acts of international terrorism by knowingly providing substantial assistance, including by making cash and covert payments through foreign shell companies and intermediaries to, purchasing raw material from, and making anti-competitive agreements with, the foreign terrorist organizations, and by failing to safely shut down and evacuate the Cement Plant, thereby placing tons of valuable cement and raw materials in the hands of ISIS and ANF," said the lawsuit.

Al Nusra Front, currently called Hayat Tahrir al Sham, broke away from Al Qaeda in July 2016.

