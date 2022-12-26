The oldest Arabic bookstore in London, and the largest Middle Eastern specialist bookshop in Europe, is set to permanently close its doors at the end of this month after gracing the centre of London for over four decades.

Upon hearing the news last week, award-winning Sudanese author Leila Aboulela called it “the end of an era” as she bid goodbye to a place that was part of her “intellectual makeup”.

Al Saqi Books opened in 1978 and was the genius creation of friends Andre Gaspard and the late author Mai Ghoussoub. They both fled to London following the turmoil of the Lebanese civil war and created an Arab cultural and literary hub in the heart of trendy Notting Hill.

The buzzing Bayswater location has been a haven for the Arab community in London since at least the 1980s, and the focal point and constant over the years, many would say, has been Al Saqi Books.

Not only does Al Saqi resemble an Aladdin’s cave of books featuring an array of diverse publications relating to the Middle East and North Africa, but it also has a significant history.

“After fleeing Lebanon as refugees, the founders Andre and Mai realised a unique opportunity to cater to the demand for Arabic books in London. There was a growing Arab diaspora and an interest from non-Arabs to learn about the Middle East and its history and culture,” Mohammad Masoud, Arabic Book Specialist at Al Saqi, told TRT World.

Literature and learning have traditionally held a central place in Arab culture, and Al Saqi nurtured that deep-rooted sense of identity for the diaspora.

“The meaning of Al Saqi in English means water seller. Just as the humble Middle Eastern water seller quenches the thirst of the desert dwellers, Al Saqi was intended as a metaphorical watering hole for those who were thirsty for knowledge and learning,” Masoud said.

In a recent Facebook post, Lynn Gaspard, the daughter of the co-founder Andre, said Al Saqi Books “stood for freedom of thought and expression, cultural diversity, exchange of views and empathy with all peoples”.

“Nearly forty years, hundreds of titles, numerous awards and two imprints later, that legacy lives on in our two publishing houses. We will miss operating alongside the bookshop but look forward to the next chapter in Saqi’s history from our new office premises in West London.”

Lebanon to London

Al Saqi was established in London at the time of the Lebanese civil war, which took place from 1975 to 1990. In the context of war and turmoil, it became difficult to access books that were contrary to whatever administration was in power. In addition, censorship and propaganda made it almost impossible to obtain books written by authors with varying views and stories.

Al Saqi became famous for its revolutionary stance to stock works from censored and minority authors, establishing a reputation as a place where one could get hold of books unavailable elsewhere.

In 1983, Al Saqi launched a publishing arm that gave a platform to many more voices and perspectives. And in 1988, the founders opened a sister company, Dar al Saqi, in Beirut.

Due to its bold position and promotion of Arab identity and culture, Al Saqi continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many worldwide.

“London will never be the same without the Al Saqi Bookshop on Westbourne Grove. A beautiful place that for decades supported Arab writers. This is where exiled Arab intellectuals went to buy their books, where one could find books banned in the Middle East and where warm, open-minded Londoners went to find a cookbook to teach them how to make Koshari!” Aboulela said.