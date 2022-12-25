Baku has rejected a recent claim by Armenia, saying it "distorts the views" expressed by President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting he held with a group of intellectuals from western Azerbaijan.

“The Armenian Foreign Ministry's claim that Azerbaijan is not interested in peace and stability in the region and violates international law is nothing but hypocrisy,” a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Sunday said.

The statement added that the claim about Azerbaijan violating agreements made in Prague and Sochi and hindering the peace process between the two countries is “unfounded”.

Armenia “does not abandon its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and continues its intervention against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” the ministry added.

“The fact that Armenia put forward conditions preventing the meeting between the leaders in Brussels in December, as well as the refusal of the foreign ministers to attend the Moscow meeting on December 23, clearly demonstrates which side is hindering the peace process."

READ MORE:Armenia refusing to take part in talks with Azerbaijan: Russia