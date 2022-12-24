More than 1,000 soldiers have surrounded a district in El Salvador's capital as part of President Nayib Bukele's war on gangs, the second such operation this month in the Central American country.

"As of this morning, the Tutunichapa district in San Salvador is totally surrounded," Bukele posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Authorities in Tutunichapa, a populous district of San Salvador, reported the first six arrests of "delinquents" without specifying whether they were accused of being gang members or drug traffickers, according to the presidential palace.

"All terrorists, drug traffickers and gang members will be removed" from the area, Bukele said in another tweet, adding that until recently it was a "bastion of crime."

"Honest citizens have nothing to fear and can continue to live their lives normally," he wrote.

Images released on Saturday by the office of the president showed heavily armed soldiers entering the Tutunichapa.

