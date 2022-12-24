Twitter Inc has restored a feature that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content.

The move on Saturday came following pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.

Its elimination had led some consumer safety groups and Twitter users to express concerns about the well-being of vulnerable users of the platform.

The feature was reportedly taken down a few days ago, according to two people familiar with the matter, who said the removal was ordered by the social media platform's owner Elon Musk.

Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin had confirmed the removal, saying: "We have been fixing and revamping our prompts. They were just temporarily removed while we do that".

She added, "We know these prompts are useful in many cases and just want to make sure they are functioning properly and continue to be relevant".

About 15 hours after the feature was reported missing, Musk, who did not initially respond to requests for comment, tweeted "False, it is still there".

In response to criticism by Twitter users, he also tweeted "Twitter doesn't prevent suicide".

