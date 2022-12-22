Almost all armed groups in Mali that signed a major peace deal in 2015 have suspended their participation in the agreement, decrying the ruling junta's "lack of political will" to uphold it.

The Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA) -- a predominantly Tuareg alliance that fought the state for years before signing the 2015 deal -- along with almost all the other armed groups that signed it, "have unanimously decided to suspend their participation in the monitoring and implementation mechanisms" of the agreement on Thursday.

The armed groups "unanimously regret the lack of political will on the part of the transitional authorities to implement the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali," the statement said.

They also decried the authorities' "inertia in the face of the security challenges that have caused hundreds of deaths and displaced persons" in the regions of Menaka, Gao and Timbuktu.

The suspension will be maintained "until a meeting is held with international mediation and on neutral ground, in order to decide on the future of the said Agreement," the groups said in a joint statement.

Northern Mali, a decade ago, was battered after ethnic Tuaregs launched a campaign for independence or special status.

Militants joined the rebellion, transforming it into the springboard for a militant insurgency that has since swept into neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Failed peace agreement