Gambian lawmakers have said that the Indian company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, should be held accountable for exporting contaminated medicine linked to the deaths of dozens of young children in the country in 2022.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and health authorities in The Gambia said in October that the deaths of at least 70 children from acute kidney injuries could be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrup manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The announcement followed tests on several medicinal syrups suspected of causing child deaths in the West African country.

Authorities in The Gambia raised the issue in July after dozens of children began falling sick with kidney problems.

Lawmakers launched an investigation in the same month after at least 32 cases and 28 deaths were reported.

“The government should pursue legal action against Maiden Pharmaceuticals for exporting contaminated drugs to The Gambia with the Atlantic brand name,” according to the report by the parliament’s committee on health, which said the manufacturer of the drugs “should be held culpable for the deaths.”

Noting that the cause of the deaths of children who suffered from acute kidney injuries is still under scientific investigation by health experts and partners, lawmakers directed the country’s Medicines Control Agency to blacklist Maiden Pharmaceuticals products and banned all their products on the Gambian market.

READ MORE:Gambia shocked as India absolves pharma firm 'linked' to children deaths

Suspected products