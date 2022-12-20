As Jewish people all over the world observe December 18 as the first day of Hanukkah this year, a New York Times puzzle played a spoilsport, triggering a severe backlash on Twitter.

Meghan McCain, daughter of US Republican politician John McCain, accused the “anti-Israel” New York Times of knowingly publishing a Sunday crossword puzzle that featured a swastika in its blank spaces.

Hanukkah, or the Jewish Holiday of Lights, changes from year to year but usually corresponds to November or December. This year the holiday is from December 18 to December 26.

“On the first night of Hanukkah the anti-Israel New York Times issues a crossword puzzle that looks like a swastika. Can’t make this shit up, “ the TV personality wrote. “We see you @nytimes - we see you.”

Columnist and author Joseph Steinberg reminded his followers that this was not the first time the New York Times crossword puzzle had featured a swastika in its midst.

“The second time, on the day after its editorial board published a piece criticizing the world's only Jewish state, and on #Hanukkah eve, it's hard to be so naive,” he tweeted.

The New York Times, in 2017, defended itself that that puzzle did not intentionally feature a swastika.