The mayor of the Texas border city of El Paso has declared a state of emergency, citing the hundreds of migrants sleeping on the streets in cold temperatures and the thousands being apprehended every day.

Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said on Saturday the emergency declaration would give city authorities the resources and ability to shelter migrants who have crossed the Mexican border.

"We wanted to make sure people are treated with dignity. We want to make everyone safe," Leeser told reporters.

The move comes as El Paso, a Democratic stronghold with a history of welcoming immigrants, has struggled in recent months to deal with tens of thousands of migrants crossing the border with Mexico.

The city is bracing for a possible jump in migrant arrivals after a US judge ordered Covid-era border restrictions known as Title 42 to end by December 21.

A record number of migrants have been caught crossing the US-Mexico border under President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office in January 2021, fuelling attacks by Republican opponents who favour tougher policies.

