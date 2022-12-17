TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'neutralises' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.
PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye. / AA Archive
December 17, 2022

Turkish security forces "neutralised" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock area, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

Operation Claw-Lock

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the terrorist group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
