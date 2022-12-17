Turkish security forces "neutralised" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock area, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

