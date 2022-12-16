The commander of the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo has insisted he has the troops and capability to ensure security after Serbia called for the return of its military there.

Serbia's defence minister had earlier called for 1,000 troops and police officers to be allowed into Kosovo amid mounting tensions in the north of the former breakaway province.

But Major General Angelo Michele Ristuccia, leader of NATO's KFOR peacekeepers, insisted on Friday his force was still in a position to control the situation.

In a statement released by NATO, the Italian general did not directly address the Serbian request, which was delivered on Friday at a Kosovo border crossing.

But he warned: "We expect all actors to closely coordinate with KFOR and refrain from provocative shows of force to ensure the safety and security of all communities.

"KFOR has full capability, including personnel, to provide a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities, everywhere in Kosovo," he said, citing his force's UN mandate.

"Since October, we have been reinforcing our presence, including with additional troops and patrols in northern Kosovo this week," he added.

'Hegemonic idea'

Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority declared independence in 2008 but Belgrade still does not recognise this.