WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indonesian parliament approves extradition treaty with Singapore
The bill, which is expected to be signed into law by President Joko Widodo, will apply to dozens of crimes committed as far back as 18 years ago, including drug, terrorism and money laundering offences.
Indonesian parliament approves extradition treaty with Singapore
In 2007, Indonesian President and Singaporean Prime Minister oversaw the signing of an extradition treaty and defence cooperation agreement, but it was never ratified by Indonesia's parliament. / AFP
December 15, 2022

Indonesia's parliament has approved an extradition treaty with Singapore that will help Jakarta track down corruption suspects who have taken sanctuary or stored money offshore in the city-state.

Lawmakers passed the bill at a Thursday plenary session and it is expected to be signed into law by President Joko Widodo.

The Indonesian government is trying to retrieve billions of dollars in bailout money handed out during financial crises in the late 1990s and 2008 never repaid by suspects Jakarta calls economic criminals believed to be hiding in Singapore.

Indonesian officials have for years complained about what they say is the freedom enjoyed by fugitives in the neighbouring country where they have allegedly pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into banks and property.

"The extradition treaty with Singapore will make it easier for law enforcers to resolve a crime when the criminals are in Singapore," Justice and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly told parliament before the vote.

Dozens of crimes

Recommended

It will apply to dozens of crimes committed as far back as 18 years ago, he said, including drug, terrorism and money laundering offences.

The minister said the treaty was an effort to "provide justice and protection" for Indonesian citizens and showed Jakarta's "active role in maintaining the global order".

Singapore's Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said in February he hoped the new law would help Indonesia's efforts "to prevent suspected criminals from fleeing overseas and for them to be apprehended in Indonesia".

The two countries signed a long-delayed extradition treaty in 2007 but it was never approved by Indonesia's parliament.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Sweden kick off talks on extradition of terrorists

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people