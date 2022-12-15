Thursday, December 15, 2022

Russia warns US Patriot missile deployment to Ukraine would be further provocation

Russia has warned the US that its plans to supply Patriot missile defence systems to Ukraine were a "provocation", and that it "effectively becomes a party" in the Ukraine conflict.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow was recommending Washington "draw the right conclusions" from Moscow's warnings that US-supplied military equipment would become legitimate targets for Russian missile strikes.

The US is expected to announce soon that it will equip Ukraine with one of the world’s most advanced weaponry to boost its defences against Russia.

Ukraine dismisses possibility of New Year ceasefire

Top Ukrainian defence officials have dismissed the possibility of a ceasefire being agreed upon with Russia over the festive New Year period.

Asked about the possibility of a New Year ceasefire, Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a news briefing: "There will be a total ceasefire only when not a single occupier remains on our land."

Earlier, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with a US publication that his country’s armed forces "do not plan to stop" its operation during the winter, adding that they have stockpiles of winter gear “three times larger than critical levels”. "We just need to keep being resilient."

EU signs off on $19B Ukraine aid

The European Union has cleared the way to give Ukraine the equivalent of $19 billion in aid after Poland dropped its objections to the package that also includes a minimum corporate for the regional bloc.

The move followed an impassioned plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to let internal disputes within the 27-nation bloc stand in the way of backing Kiev.

The 27 member states had struck a complex agreement on Monday that gave the green light to both the Ukraine aid and a minimum 15 percent global corporate tax rate.

US sanctions target one of Russia’s richest men, major bank

The United States is targeting Russia's financial services sector and Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, increasing pressure on Moscow over its military conflict with Ukraine.

Washington imposed sanctions on Potanin, one of Russia's richest men, as well as his wife, adult children, yacht and Interros, an investment holding company Potanin controls, according to the US State Department. Bloomberg Billionaires Index places Potatin’s wealth at $30.4 billion.

The US Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on Rosbank, a Russia-based commercial bank it said Potanin acquired earlier this year, along with 17 subsidiaries of Russian VTB, which was designated by Washington earlier this year.

Vatican apologises over Pope's comments about 'cruel' Russian ethnic minorities: Moscow

Russia has said it received an apology from the Vatican over Pope Francis' comments last month that Russian soldiers from some ethnic minority groups were the "cruellest" fighters in the Ukraine conflict.

At a briefing in Moscow, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia now considered the matter closed and hoped for a constructive dialogue between Russia and the Vatican.

Gift from Ukraine explodes at Polish police headquarters

A gift that Poland's top police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine has reportedly exploded at national police headquarters in Warsaw, causing the commander and a civilian employee to suffer minor injuries, according to the Polish Interior Ministry.

The explosion happened in a room next to the office of Gen. Jarosław Szymczyk on Wednesday morning, the ministry said. It did not specify what object the Polish commander had received during the working visit to Ukraine.

It said he has been in a hospital since Wednesday for observation, while the civilian employee did not require hospitalisation. On Sunday and Monday, Szymczyk met with leaders of the Ukrainian police and emergency services, the ministry said. Poland is an ally of Ukraine.

14M tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

More than 14 million tonnes of grain have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea deal with Russia, easing global food prices, according to the United Nations.

Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN's trade and development agency UNCTAD which helped broker the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), said it had reduced world food prices for seven straight months. "The volumes that we are talking about are very significant for the market."

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and grain supply went down following the conflict with Russia triggering an increase in prices.

Two killed in Russian shelling of liberated Kherson: Ukraine

Russian shelling has killed two people in the centre of the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said.