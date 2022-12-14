TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN adopts Türkiye's 'zero waste' resolution
Resolution of General Assembly declares March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste and highlights efforts for sustainable development through zero-waste initiatives launched by Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan.
UN adopts Türkiye's 'zero waste' resolution
The project received global attention with UN chief Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan during a meeting in New York earlier this year. / AA Archive
December 14, 2022

The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution on a "zero-waste" initiative presented by Türkiye.

The landmark resolution which was presented on Wednesday with 105 other countries, highlights the efforts for sustainable development through zero-waste initiatives launched by the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in 2017.

The resolution of the General Assembly declared March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste.

It requires the UN chief to establish a three-year advisory board of individuals selected based on their "knowledge, experience and expertise" to promote local and national zero-waste initiatives.

It also recommends continuing the discussion on zero-waste initiatives while encouraging member states, organisations of the UN system and other international and regional organisations to implement zero-waste initiatives at all levels.

READ MORE:Turkish first lady, UN chief sign document on 'Zero Waste' project

Recommended

'Dedicated section'

The resolution requests the head of the UN to invite the body's Environment Programme to include a "dedicated section on zero-waste initiatives," including activities and experiences of such initiatives.

It called on the UN to convene a one-day high-level meeting in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat, in New York, in 2023, during the 77th session of the General Assembly.

Emine Erdogan launched the project with the aim of highlighting the importance of zero waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The project has received international attention with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressing his gratitude to Türkiye's first lady during a conference in New York in September.

READ MORE: Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis: Emine Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years