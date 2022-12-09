The US House of Representatives has passed a defence spending bill that includes up to $10B in military grant assistance for Taiwan and seeks to expedite arms sales to the self-ruled island, drawing a rebuke from Beijing.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2023 -- which still requires Senate passage and the signature of President Joe Biden to become law -- would authorise grant assistance for Taiwan of up to $2 billion per year from 2023 through 2027.

The act also authorises Biden to provide Taiwan with up to $1 billion per year in defence items from US stockpiles or other services such as military training.

And it requires the secretaries of State and Defence to "prioritise and expedite the processing of requests from Taiwan under the Foreign Military Sales programme."

READ MORE:US Senate panel okays $4.5B military aid to Taiwan amid China tensions

US defence partnership with Taiwan