NATO chief fears Ukraine war could become a wider conflict

The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.

“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "We are working on that every day to avoid that.”

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said in the interview that “there is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility,” adding that it was important to avoid a conflict "that involves more countries in Europe and becomes a full-fledged war in Europe.”

Russia, White House say more prison swaps possible

With negotiations and compromises, Russia and the US could exchange more prisoners in the future, President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, after a Eurasian Economic Union summit.

Commenting on the swap of American basketball star Brittney Griner and Russian national Viktor Bout, Putin said it happened because “compromises were found,” and that Moscow does not "rule out continuing such efforts in the future.”

John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, told reporters in response to Putin's comment that further prisoner swaps are possible: "We're going go be actively working through those channels to try to bring Paul home." He said "actions, not words" matter.

Germany to give Ukraine Skynex air defence systems: report

Germany will supply Ukraine with two Skynex mobile air defence systems, according to a local media report.

The systems will be purchased from the German manufacturer Rheinmetall for nearly €194 million ($204 million), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, and Rheinmetall confirmed it would be supplying “an international customer” with two Skynex air defence systems, without disclosing the recipient country.

“The systems will enhance the customer’s ability to defend itself against aerial threats,” Rheinmetall said in a statement, adding that they will be delivered at the beginning of 2024. Germany has pledged to provide Ukraine with €2 billion ($2.11 billion) worth of arms and equipment that will be purchased this year from German defence companies.

Bulgaria to send its first military aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria will send its first military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion after parliament approved a list of arms drawn up by the interim government.

It had been one of the few EU countries not to send aid after the Russia-friendly Socialist party, a coalition partner in the previous government, blocked a previous proposal in May.

The list of arms is classified, but government officials have said Sofia would mainly send light weaponry and ammunition.

Biden authorises new $275M in military aid for Ukraine - White House

The White House announced a new 275-million-dollar aid package to help boost Ukraine's air defences, against Russian drones in particular.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters the aid "will soon be on its way to provide Ukraine with new capabilities to boost its air defences and counter the threats that Ukraine is facing from drones."

Putin: There were some problems supplying newly mobilised troops

Putin said that there had been some problems procuring equipment and clothes for the hundreds of thousands of troops Moscow has conscripted to fight in Ukraine in recent months.

At a news conference in Bishkek, he said some of the issues related to supplying the 300,000 men who were called up in a mobilisation drive in September and October were now easing.

Putin: Russia may have to make Ukraine deal one day

Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements.

Putin said Germany and France — which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 — had betrayed Russia and were now pumping Ukraine with weapons.

In an interview published in Germany's Zeit magazine on Wednesday, former German chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Minsk agreements had been an attempt to "give Ukraine time" to build up its defences. Speaking at a news conference in Kyrgyzstan on Friday, Putin said he was "disappointed" by Merkel's comments.

Russian politician sentenced for Ukraine action criticism

Russia sentenced opposition politician Ilya Yashin to eight and a half years in prison for spreading "false information" about Russia's offensive in Ukraine, the highest-profile conviction under new legislation criminalising criticism of the assault.

The 39-year-old Moscow councillor is just the latest in a long line of Kremlin critics to have been sidelined in recent years in a crackdown that has intensified after the start of the war.

Judge Oksana Goryunova said Yashin had committed a crime by disseminating "knowingly false information about Russia's armed forces" and sentenced him to eight years and six months in a penal colony.

Russia is expanding its nuclear arsenal: Austin

Russia is expanding and modernising its nuclear arsenal, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a time when Putin, faced with setbacks in Ukraine, has repeatedly suggested he could use nuclear weapons.

Russia has said that it will pay special attention to building infrastructure for its nuclear forces in 2023.

Earlier on Friday, Putin vowed at a news conference that any country that dared attack Russia with nuclear weapons would be wiped from the face of the earth and said that Russia had no mandate to launch a preventative first nuclear strike but that Russia's advanced hypersonic weapons would ensure Russia could respond forcefully if it ever came under attack.

Russia beat, detained two nuclear plant staff: Ukraine

Ukraine accused Russian troops of detaining two senior employees at the occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, after a "brutal beating".

"Yesterday ... the Russian military broke into the premises of the social programmes department and... severely beat the department head Oleksiy Trubenkov and his deputy Yuriy Androsov," Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom said.

"After a brutal beating, the invaders took them out of the premises in an unknown direction," the state-run company said and added that Russia "intensified repression" against the facility's staff.

TotalEnergies walks away from stake in Russian gas producer