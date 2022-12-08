Tired of The New York Times “dragging its feet” in contract renewals, around 1,100 union employees have decided to go on strike for a full day, the first such protest seen at the paper in more than 40 years.

After 20 months of negotiations, the Times and its labour union the NewsGuild have failed to reach a deal on fresh contracts due to disagreements over a number of issues, particularly wage increases, remote work policy and health care plans.

The latest negotiations lasted for more than 12 hours from Tuesday to Wednesday, but the union claimed “management walked away from the table” without a deal.

The Times has offered to raise worker wages by 5.5 percent at ratification of the contract and then increase yearly by 3 percent instead of the former 2.2 percent. But the union is seeking 10 percent at ratification to make up for the lack of pay raises over the past two years.

“They have stood by stingy wage offers that don’t account for record inflation or reflect the value of our work,” the union said in a statement on Twitter. “We know what our labour is worth.”

The work stoppage will go into effect at midnight local (0500 GMT) on Thursday and last for 24 hours with employees poised to strike outside the Times’ offices at 13:00 pm (1800 GMT).

The union said on Twitter that while the Times “has given us excuses about economic uncertainty”, it has gone on to spend millions of dollars to purchase the Wordle game and allocated $150 million in stock buybacks to its investors.

“A company on track for an annual operating profit of $320 million or more should be paying its employees a minimum of $65,000 a year. The @nytimes thinks this is unreasonable. The @NYTimesGuild does not,” the union tweeted.

Another point of contention was that union workers wanted their contract to guarantee remote work options but the Times wanted the right to recall workers to the office full time.

The two sides have been bargaining since the last contract expired in March 2021. During that time, one significant breakthrough was reached when the Times backed off its plan to replace the pension plan with an enhanced 401(k) retirement plan.

Instead, the Times offered to let union workers pick between the two plans and also agreed to expand fertility treatment benefits.

‘Do not cross digital picket lines’

At the planned rally outside the Times office on Thursday, there will also be solidarity speeches by prominent journalists such as Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Union journalists and reporters at the Times took to Twitter this week to share news that they will be participating in the walk-outs such as Frances Robles, Maggie Astor and Jenny Vrentas.

“I'm sorry to share that negotiations with the Times collapsed tonight when the company walked off the table. I along with more than 1,000 of my colleagues will be on a 24-hour walk-out starting tonight at midnight,” Robles tweeted.