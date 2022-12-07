Roma in Greece face systemic racism and recurring police violence, a community leader has said after a Roma teenager was fatally wounded in a police shooting, sparking protests.

"This is a tragic incident, the fourth of its kind in a year in our community," Vassilis Pantzos, president of the Panhellenic Confederation of Roma, told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

Early on Monday, 16-year-old Kostas Fragoulis from the Roma village of Agia Sofia near Thessaloniki was shot in the head by a police motorcyclist during a chase.

The incident has prompted sporadic protests by Roma communities around the country.

On Wednesday, Roma set roadblocks and torched tyres on a highway near Thessaloniki.

Traffic was also interrupted on the Athens-Corinth motorway after rocks were thrown onto the pavement.

In the western Athens district of Ano Liosia, a bus and a tyre shop were torched, the fire department said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Victim 'between life and death'

Fragoulis is in critical condition in a Thessaloniki hospital. His father told reporters he is "between life and death."

According to police, Fragoulis was in a pickup truck and had tried to ram police motorcyclists who were pursuing him after he drove away from a petrol station without paying.