The international community is clinging onto the false hope that the truce in Yemen is salvageable.

But it’s time to face the facts — the Houthis aren’t returning to the negotiation table anytime soon. And even if they did, it wouldn’t be the step toward sustainable peace that Yemen so desperately needs.

It’s undeniable that the six-month truce had many positive impacts on the situation in Yemen. To name just a few, there was a drastic decline in civilian casualties, increased aid relief to Yemen’s most vulnerable populations, and previously restricted flights connected many Yemenis to urgent medical care abroad.

But the Houthis are already undoing that and most other progress with a string of devastating attacks on civilians. In one particularly concerning case, the Houthis targeted an internally displaced peoples (IDP) camp in the oil-rich Marib province with drones and ballistic missiles — killing four people, including two children.

Even the UN, which is continuing to advocate a revived truce, has acknowledged that the Houthis are responsible for a host of war crimes in the short time since the truce expired.

Worse, the Houthis have used the truce to strengthen themselves in preparation for resuming fighting with the Yemeni government. The rebels took advantage of the lull in fighting and Saudi-led coalition airstrikes to regroup and fortify their positions on various frontlines — including in Marib, where they sent reinforcements of men and armoured vehicles.

But the Houthis are also emerging from the truce strengthened diplomatically. In the six months that the ceasefire was in place, the Saudi-led coalition made significant concessions like opening the Sanaa international airport, allowing additional fuel imports and recognising Houthi-issued passports.

International parties like the UN and US that continue to call on the Houthis to rejoin the ceasefire need to acknowledge that their pleas are falling on deaf ears. The Houthis only agreed to the truce because they saw it as a strategic opportunity to extract concessions and regain strength. Now that they’re re-energised, they don’t see a need to rejoin it when a military offensive offers them more — with less diplomatic strings attached.