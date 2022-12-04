The first significant achievement in 12 days of peace talks between Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the rebel group has agreed to allow a displaced indigenous community to return to its lands.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro made the announcement in a public appearance in Dabeiba, a town in northwestern Colombia, on Saturday.

"The first point of agreement that we reached with the ELN — in barely a week of these dialogues — is the return of the indigenous Embera people ... to their reservations," he said.

Petro did not say when the Embera would return to their lands in the departments of Choco and Risaralda. They had fled violence between drug gangs, outlawed right-wing militias and the ELN.

Many of the displaced Embera now live in Colombia's capital and hold highly visible protests in parks, clashing frequently with police.

ELN delegates to the talks did not make any statements on Saturday directly related to the humanitarian agreement on the Embera.

