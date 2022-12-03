Sweden has extradited a PKK/KCK terror group member to Türkiye, part of its pledges to cooperate with Ankara to fully address its security concerns.

Mahmut Tat was sentenced to six years and ten months in prison in Sweden after he was arrested on charges of being a member of the PKK/KCK terror organisation.

He applied for asylum in Sweden in 2015 because of his sentence which was denied.

Tat was taken to a detention centre in Molndal.

After completing the procedures, he was sent to Türkiye by plane.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war against Ukraine.

But Türkiye — a NATO member for more than 70 years — voiced objections to their membership bids, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

Türkiye, Sweden, Finland memorandum

Türkiye and the two Nordic countries then signed a memorandum in June at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.