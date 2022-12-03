Saturday, December 3, 2022

Russian authorities have rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.

Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed on Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect on Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia needed to analyse the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling.

Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, warned that the cap's European backers would come to rue their decision.

Kremlin: Putin will visit Donbass 'in due time'

Russian President Vladimir Putin will "in due time" visit east Ukraine's Russian occupied Donbass region, the Kremlin has told Russian news agencies.

"In due time this will happen, of course. This is a region of the Russian Federation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, without indicating when this could happen.

Russia: Price cap dangerous, will not curb demand for oil

Russia has said it would continue to find buyers for its oil, despite what it said was a "dangerous" attempt by Western governments to introduce a price cap on its oil exports.

In comments published on Telegram, Russia's embassy in the United States criticised what it said was the "reshaping" of free market principles and reiterated that its oil would continue to be in demand despite the measures.

"Steps like these will inevitably result in increasing uncertainty and imposing higher costs for raw materials' consumers," it said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and high-ranking Kremlin officials have repeatedly said that they will not supply oil to countries that implement the price cap.

Ukraine: Oil price cap will destroy Russia's economy

Ukraine's presidency said a $60 price cap on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia "will destroy" Russia's economy.

"We always achieve our goal and Russia's economy will be destroyed, and it will pay and be responsible for all its crimes," Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.