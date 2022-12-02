WORLD
Peru's Congress approves motion to begin President Castillo's impeachment
Congress summons Pedro Castillo on December 7, marking the third formal bid to oust the leftist leader since last year.
Tensions are rising between Castillo's leftist administration and Congress, which is largely in the hands of right-wing parties. / AP Archive
December 2, 2022

Peru's Congress has approved a motion to start impeachment proceedings against President Pedro Castillo, a move promoted by opposition lawmakers that marks the third formal attempt to oust the leftist leader since he took office last year.

Earlier on Thursday, the high-level mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) recommended a "political truce" between Peru's executive branch and the legislative branches, as it delivered its preliminary report on its visit to the Andean country in late November.

The South American country lives in a constant political confrontation between the two powers, and has including Castillo had five acting presidents since 2016, due to dismissals and resignations.

The last impeachment attempt, which unfolded in March, only obtained 55 votes. A previous one in December 2021 never gained the votes for a formal debate in Congress.

Political unrest

Tensions are rising between Castillo's leftist administration and Congress, which is largely in the hands of right-wing parties.

A 53-year-old teachers' union leader, Castillo claimed last month that "a parliamentary coup" was in the offing, and sought for a mission from the OAS to intervene.

An OAS mission came to Lima last week and urged the parties to settle the ongoing political crisis through dialogue.

SOURCE:Reuters
